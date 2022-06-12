'Gave Me Goosebumps': Waitress Receives 'Crazy' Tip Right After Plea to God for Financial Help

“God listens.”

This simple, biblical lesson is one Ava Guan believes in quite fervently. In fact, Guan, a waitress at HoShun Chinese restaurant in New Orleans, Lousiana, believes God recently answered her prayers.

See, the waitress had gone to church Saturday before starting her shift. After learning Oliver Church, a small house of worship needed a new air conditioning unit and some repairs, she and others donated.

Guan gave $300 that same day, but it still wasn’t enough to cover the expenses. So, she turned to prayer, asking God to send help, WDSU-TV reported.

Then, she went to work, and something remarkable happened: someone left a $777 tip after spending just $63 on food — a kind gesture that absolutely shocked Guan.

“I tell him enjoy your food. That’s it. So he gave me the big tip. I don’t know why, it’s so crazy. A surprise for me,” she told WVUE-TV. “I can’t believe. I think it was God [who] gave me the gift.”

Immediately recognizing the importance and power of this answer to prayer, Guan said she donated the money to her church, calling the kind individual who left the tip an “angel.”

“It’s not my money,” she said, underscoring her belief it was a blessing from God.

Alice Ho, who manages the restaurant, said the ordeal stunned her, especially after learning about Guan’s prayer before receiving the gift.

“Gave me goosebumps,” Ho told WVUE-TV. “She told me she prayed that day, and it came true. That means somebody listened. Someone listened.”

The man who gave the tip reportedly opened a local restaurant himself that morning and was so grateful that he wanted to do something kind for someone else. Now, he’s hoping others pay it forward.

