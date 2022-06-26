Evil Roe Reaction: Witches, Warlocks Attack Christians with 'Guttural Growls,' 'Demonic Curses'; Satanists to Create Own 'Abortion Facilities'

A cadre of witches, Satanists, and devil worshippers have crept out of the darkness to display their rage over the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Some of these evil activists have been summoning demonic forces, engaging in spiritual attacks and verbal assaults against pro-life advocates and Christians outside of the High Court as they have prayed for peace for the nation.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel, a non-profit Christian religious rights law firm, said the witch-like protesters attempted to scare members from his D.C. office as they held a prayer vigil outside the Supreme Court.

"Black-robed men and women began arriving on the scene, screaming obscenities over the prayers," Staver said. "A pro-abortion demonstrator brought a wagon carrying a large boom box blaring satanic 'music' and noise. A woman walked right up to our podium and stood next to the pro-life speaker."

Staver continued, "Every time the pro-lifer spoke, the woman would scream unmentionable curses into a megaphone pointed at the podium microphone. The pro-abortion crowd began cursing the Justices, the people praying, and vehemently cursing God."

He noted that the witches and warlocks were persistent in their efforts to drown out the Christians praying, but the intercessors would not give up.

Staver reports a man dressed like a warlock targeted senior women who were praying on the steps of the Supreme Court.

"The warlock would crowd one woman at a time, making the sign of Satan over each woman's head. As he made the sign, guttural growls and a language our staff could not understand issued from his throat as he spat his demonic curses over the women. One by one, he tried to corner and curse them," Staver said.

"Nonetheless, the intercessors continued to pray. One of my staff members who was in attendance says, 'The longer we prayed, the more anxious and agitated the satanists became'," Staver recalled. "Women dressed like prostitutes began to arrive, leaving little of their exposed bodies to the imagination. They gleefully joined the melee the witches and warlocks had begun."

Staver said the disturbing protests haven't been isolated incidents.

"Satan worshippers have covered sidewalks with black magic ritual circles and candles, performing their dark incantations near midnight most evenings. Half-burnt candles and other garbage of active witchcraft lay scattered on the public spaces around the Court."

Satanists Seek Religious Exemption for Abortion

Meanwhile, the Satanic Temple (TST) is insisting that its members should qualify for a religious exemption as a way to challenge restrictions on abortion access.

CBN News has previously reported that TST argues their rights are protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), declaring that abortion is a religious ritual for Satanists.

"TST members should be permitted a religious exception to perform TST's religious abortion ritual," the organization stated.

"TST stands alone because we are the only entity that can assert a religious liberty claim that terminating a pregnancy is a central part of a religious ritual that encourages self-empowerment and affirms bodily autonomy," they state.

The organization said it's also looking into creating its own "religious abortion facilities."

Meanwhile, the ministry, Intercessors for America (IFA), is urging Christians to pray against the demonic influence that is sweeping across the country, declaring:

"Father, we pray against the dark forces of the enemy that are lashing out after this victory for life. Bring peace to our nation, Lord."

So far, more than 40 pro-life women's clinics and other pro-life institutions, including churches, have been burned and vandalized before and after Friday's big decision.

