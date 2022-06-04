'He's Worthy No Matter What': Prison Inmate Performs Casting Crowns Worship Song 'Praise You In This Storm'

Grammy-winning Christian band Casting Crowns' widely popular worship song "Praise You In This Storm" has touched the hearts of many since its 2005 release.

Its profound message continues to inspire people, especially those going through challenging times.

Prison ministry God Behind Bars recently shared video of an inmate performing a beautiful rendition of the song, while playing acoustic guitar.

The man, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence, has been incarcerated for 25 years. He noted that the song is one of his favorites and explained why it gives him hope.

"It tells me that no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm facing, He's always there and He's worthy to be praised no matter what," the inmate said.

Several years ago, Casting Crowns member Mark Hall offered a back story to "Praise You In This Storm" in a YouTube video. Hall reflected on the difficulties he faced in his own life, which ultimately led him to create the song.

"As I was growing up in my worship and my prayer life, I started seeing things I realized were missing. I started seeing that my worship was kind of conditional," Hall said. "I began to see that it was less about God being worthy of my worship and it was 'God are You worthy of my worship today ... are You blessing me enough?' Those are things you'd never say out loud, but that's what my life was saying. I could see it in me."

He continued, "We pray for healing, but healing doesn't always show up the way we want. You gotta live, you gotta deal with all of it. I remember wondering what happens when God doesn't come through the way you want Him to because that's happened for me."

Hall noted how his perception of worship changed while he went through an emotional storm.

"When you're praying for God to come through one way and He comes through a different way and seeing what that looks like. That God is worthy of my worship, no matter how my situation is today, that's what birthed the song 'Praise You in This Storm'."

Hall added, "God has used the song for so many people, not to tell them 'if you love Jesus, everything is going to be great.' But, to remind them that Jesus is great no matter what happens. Jesus is with you no matter what happens. Jesus is worthy of your worship, no matter what happens."

To find out more about God Behind Bars, click here.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***