Idaho LGBT Pride Event Sponsors Withdraw Over Involvement by Satanist Group - Here's What Happened Next

The Satanic Temple (TST) Idaho pulled out as one of the sponsors of a pride event held over the weekend in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho after the other sponsors learned of the Satanist group's involvement and began withdrawing their support.

As CBN News reported last week, the TST Idaho was listed as one of the sponsors in a pride month event aimed at children and families that was advertised as featuring anti-Christian "unbaptisms" and a drag dance party.

The so-called "family-friendly" "Pride in the Park" event, held at the Coeur d'Alene City Park and Bandshell, was being promoted as "bigger and bolder than ever," according to KBOI-TV in Boise.

According to the outlet, along with The Satanic Temple of Idaho, the ACLU of Idaho, Everytown for Gun Safety, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Ecumenical Catholic Communion Church, Idaho State Police District 1, and a local public library were also involved in the event.

But apparently, after some of the other sponsors found out TST was involved, they began withdrawing from the event.

Libs of Tiktok tweeted, "Satanic Temple removed from list of supporters for Idaho drag dance party after backlash. Other sponsors reportedly dropped their sponsorship after learning of the Satanic Temple's involvement."

BREAKING: Satanic Temple removed from list of supporters for Idaho drag dance party after backlash. Other sponsors reportedly dropped their sponsorship after learning of the Satanic Temple's involvement. https://t.co/LzY4HYpiXl pic.twitter.com/yALkEOqIen — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2022

A TST Idaho member also confirmed in a Twitter post that other organizations were removing their sponsorships after finding out the temple was participating in the event, according to the Idaho Tribune.

TST spokesperson Lucien Greaves told Fox News that TST's Idaho congregation pulled out of the event after receiving "a high volume of threats and harassing messages regarding their involvement," but said he heard they ultimately decided to withdraw in response to other sponsors pulling out in protest against TST being a part of it.

"Apparently these sponsors are not willing to support the LGBTQ community if The Satanic Temple supports them too," said Greaves. "Having sought to assist with Pride, rather than cause conflict within it, our congregation opted to pull out so as not force organizers to accept that their real dedication to inclusion would deprive them of sponsorship from spineless, opportunistic corporations that seek to purchase an unjustified image of inclusivity, so long as it appears relatively uncontroversial to the mainstream consumer."

One of the activities at the pride event that was being promoted by TST Idaho is the act of "unbaptisms," according to KBOI.

"We are so excited to announce that we will have a booth and be participating Coeur D'Alene's 'Pride in the Park' event next Saturday, June 11th from 10am-3pm!" TST Idaho wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. "We will have merchandise for sale, be offering support to our community and performing unbaptisms for those interested! Just know, Satan loves you for you! Hail Satan!"

The Bible's New Testament teaches the baptism of believers. (Mark 16:16, Acts 8:36-37). Christians believe the act of water baptism symbolizes the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It represents the washing away of sin that only comes by placing faith in Jesus. The act also publicly acknowledges the individual's confession of that faith and also signifies the addition of the believer to the local church.

"Unbaptism" is defined as a ceremony or ritual performed to undo a Christian baptism.

TST Austin held an "unbaptism" ritual in 2019, promoting it as "an opportunity for religious liberation and self worship."

"Join us in casting aside the shackles of religious tyranny and embracing the self," the Satanists said in a post titled "Unholy Water III" on the temple's website.

The North Idaho Pride Alliance website also listed Saturday's various scheduled activities. These included a Pride Stride fitness walk, a Color Kindness Chalk Art Challenge, "Say Pride" photo booth, an art exhibit from "LGBTQIA+ Icons and Advocates," and musical performances.

A drag dance party was also mentioned alongside events and activities for children, according to KBOI.

As CBN News has reported over the last several years, critics of drag shows including many parents, celebrities, and politicians say drag shows are highly sexual in nature and inappropriate for children. But LGBTQ activists have pushed these drag shows into schools, libraries, and even some churches.

Earlier this month, the town of Jasper, Indiana canceled its "family-friendly" drag show after the event drew scorn on social media.

News about Jasper's so-called "family-friendly drag show" came just a couple of weeks after parents in Pennsylvania raised their voices at a school board meeting after a teacher hosted an extracurricular drag show for students but failed to inform parents of the controversial event.

"Our schools are overreaching and indoctrinating our children, which has created confusion and stress in the most vulnerable," one parent, Stacey Hernandez, said during the meeting, calling the show "filth" and "exploitation."

Patriot Front Members Arrested Near Idaho Event

Meanwhile on Saturday, authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near the Coeur d'Alene pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

"It appears these people did not come here to engage in peaceful events," Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told a Coeur d'Alene Press reporter.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts, and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d'Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.

"They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Kootenai County jail. The men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, White said.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.

Only one was from Idaho.

Based on documents and other evidence collected, authorities said the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.

