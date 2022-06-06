Incredible: See Good Samaritans, Police Immediately Join Forces to Lift Car Off Motorcyclist Trapped Underneath

Good Samaritans and police officers jumped to action immediately Saturday after a motorcyclist became trapped underneath a car in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, quickly coming together to lift the vehicle off the man.
The potentially deadly situation unfolded when a car hit a motorcycle, knocking both riders off the bike and pinning one person underneath the vehicle, WTVT-TV reported.
Video footage of the incident shows people and police immediately flocking around the car as the quick-thinking heroes evaluated what to do to help the trapped individual.
Watch the rescue unfold (caution: see the full video of the disturbing accident here):
The Myrtle Beach Police Department released a May 31 statement on Facebook thanking the good Samaritans who came to their aid to help the trapped man.
“THANK YOU to the officers and on-lookers who swiftly responded to a motorcyclist trapped under a vehicle from a collision on Ocean Boulevard on Saturday afternoon,” the statement read. “As seen in the video, officers and on-lookers lifted the car to release the person and get him to safety.”
The police went on to say they are fortunate to live and serve in a community where people take care of one another — something evidenced in video footage of the rescue.
“We are lucky to live and work in a community where everyone is ready to work together to help others,” the statement continued.
Fortunately, the trapped driver and the fellow motorcycle rider were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The situation could have ended quite differently.
The car’s driver was arrested and reportedly had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
