CBN News Launching Daily 'Quick Start' Podcast, Covering News of the Day from a Christian Perspective

Let’s be honest: Following the news can be overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The CBN News team — led by host Dan Andros and co-hosts Billy Hallowell and Tré Goins-Phillips along with special reporting from John Stolnis and Madison Seals — is launching the Quick Start podcast Monday, June 13, with new episodes each weekday at 7 a.m.

Our days are busy: We’re running kids to soccer practice, picking up food for the potluck at church, helping a friend with a house project (or scrambling to get our own done). The Quick Start podcast will meet you in the midst of those full days, bring you up-to-date on the latest news, and give you the tools you need to navigate it all from a Christian perspective. And we’ll have plenty of fun along the way.

“As Christians, it’s not enough to just gawk or complain about the news of the day,” Andros said. “We’re called to understand the times we live in and always be prepared to engage with the world and point people toward God. Quick Start aims to equip people to do just that — by informing about the biggest stories of the day and explaining why they matter to believers.”

“The podcast has already seen great growth, so we know people are hungry for this type of content,” he continued. “We can’t wait to take it to the next level with daily deep dives and more.”

Goins-Phillips added, “It’s easy to get bogged down in the gritty details of the news. It matters, but we need to keep it in perspective. As believers, we’re called to hand our burdens to God. Through this podcast, I hope we can all learn and laugh together because, like it says in Proverbs 17:22, ‘A joyful heart is good medicine.'”

Like the name suggests, the Quick Start podcast is designed to give each of us the handles we need to begin navigating the day’s top headlines from a godly perspective.

“This podcast equips Christians to better understand the events of the day — and through a biblical lens,” Hallowell said.

In addition to offering a summary of the leading news, each episode will feature an in-depth focus story, which will dive into an important topic and provide listeners with a deeper understanding.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the chaos that wreaks headlines across the globe each day. God is still in control through it all. If you want to understand the news and get reporting that puts God at the center of it all, begin your day – starting June 13th – with the Quick Start podcast.

