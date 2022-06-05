Pizza Hut Faces Backlash and Boycotts After Promoting 'Drag Kids' Book to Kindergartners

Pizza Hut has come under fire for recommending reading material to kindergarteners that promotes drag queens as part of its Camp Book It program.

Libs of TikTok tweeted part of an email from the restaurant chain recommending three books in support of Pride month. One of the books, titled "Big Wig," is geared towards children ages 4 to 8.

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

According to a description on the Simon & Schuster website, "this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig."

The explanation adds that the book is about a child who "dresses in drag" and participates in a neighborhood costume competition.

"When a child dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition, he becomes B. B. Bedazzle! A key part of B.B. Bedazzle's ensemble is a wig called Wig. Together they are an unstoppable drag queen team! But Wig feels inadequate compared to the other, bigger wigs. When Wig flies off B. B.'s head, she goes from kid to kid instilling confidence and inspiring dreams in those who wear her," it continues.

Another suggested book, "Be Amazing: A History of Pride" highlights "the history of the LGBTQ community, all while encouraging you to embrace your own uniqueness and ignore the haters."

People who oppose turning children into drag queens are calling for a boycott of Pizza Hut.

"Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke," tweeted Israeli author Brigitte Gabriel.

Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2022

"Pizza Hut was started in Wichita and mostly funded by Kansans, these folks would be appalled that their amazing American success story is part of the effort to destroy America and her children," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted. "These companies need to realize we won't use their products any longer."

Pizza Hut was started in Wichita and mostly funded by Kansans these folks would be appalled that their amazing American success story is part of the effort to destroy America and her children. These companies need to realize we won’t use their products any longer. https://t.co/v9UdYRFTjT — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 3, 2022

"Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John's instead. Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness," wrote author Nick Adams.

Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John’s instead. Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 4, 2022

Another person contends that pushing these books on young children should be considered child abuse.

"Well, that ended Pizza Hut for me. Suggesting this book for 4 yr olds up to 12 yr olds!? Allowing your child to be a drag queen and perform for adults is child abuse. #GoWokeGoBroke"

Well, that ended Pizza Hut for me. Suggesting this book for 4 yr olds up to 12 yr olds!? Allowing your child to be a drag queen and perform for adults is child abuse. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/wHuiZViJ5k — Julia Brooks Gunnells #GiveOfYourself (@craftelady) June 3, 2022

CBN News reached out to Pizza Hut for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***