PRAY: Iowa Church Faces Deep Grief After Murderer Killed 2 Students in Parking Lot - 'She Died for Her Faith'

Mark Vance, the lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa told his congregation Sunday that the worst day in the life of the church happened last Thursday when two Iowa State University students were shot and killed by a man who took his own life in the church's parking lot.

"Thursday, June 2, 2022, was the worst day of my life," Vance said during his lesson titled The Scarred Savior. "It was the worst day of a lot of our lives, a lot of people in this room, family members who lost loved ones, many of us who just had one of the most precious places to us shattered by violence. It's the worst day in the life of Cornerstone Church."

The suspect, Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, shot and killed 22-year-old Eden Mariah Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Renee Flores, then turned the gun on himself.

Flores and her friend Montang were at the church to participate in a college-age worship program known as The Salt Company.

The Salt Company is a student-led ministry that planted Cornerstone Church in Ames in 1994. Some 1,300 students usually attend the ministry's weekly large group gathering, according to The Christian Post. (CP)

Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said the gunman planned the attack, however, the casualties could have been far greater had he come inside the church, The Des Moines Register reported.

"There was over 80 students in the auditorium at Bible study, and if he'd have found his way inside the church with that intent, it would've been much more tragic than what we had today," Fitzgerald said. "He went right into action when he got there from all indications. I think that's pretty evident that he was there for that purpose."

The Register later reported Whitlatch, 33, and Montang had served in the same Iowa National Guard unit and had been romantically involved, but their relationship had ended. Whitlatch was arrested two days before the shooting, which Sheriff Fitzgerald called a "domestic situation," for allegedly harassing Montang. He was released after posting his bond.

"I looked for a word to try to capture how I feel, but I don't have one. It's like I've known deep grief before. It's like a basement below the depth of grief," Vance told the audience. "It's like the bottom fell out of your world. Instead of celebrating the first full week of summer this week, Eden and Vivian will have their funerals here at Cornerstone."

Montang's funeral was held at Cornerstone Church Wednesday. Flores' funeral service was also held at church Thursday afternoon, according to the CP.

Vance said both of the young women were devout Christians and "precious people."

"Thursday, June 2, 2022, they died walking into Salt Company. Precious people. If you've ever walked into Salt Company if you've ever heard the phrase 'party in a can.' I feel really angry because that innocent place was stolen," the pastor said. "Those beautiful people. I feel sad. I feel all the things at the same time. I feel things. I don't know when they're going to hit me. I don't know why I cry when I cry."

The Ames Tribune reported Terry Montang, the young woman's father, addressed a prayer service held at the church on Friday.

"What I want everyone to know is that she walked the walk. She died for her faith," he said. "I'm proud to have been her father. I'm not sure what more there is to say than she is with the Lord."

Flores' siblings told The Register Vivian was a devout Christian. She was active in Valley Church's student ministries before she went to college, read the Bible every day, and her favorite song was "All Hail King Jesus."

"We would pray a lot. Especially before going to bed, we would pray together about the day," Valarie Flores said. "She used to say, 'First one to heaven wins.' …There's no doubt in my head that she's in heaven."

