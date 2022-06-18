'We Don't Worship Govt ... We Worship God': Trump Addresses Jan. 6. Attack and Religious Liberty During Faith & Freedom Conference

Former President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Tennessee on Friday.

He made his first public comments following a week of congressional hearings focused on the January 6th attack on the Capitol and his alleged involvement.

After taking the stage, Trump touted some of his accomplishments while in office then quickly pivoted to Jan. 6.

The 45th president claimed that the Jan. 6 committee was rigged due to editing and doctoring video.

"The committee is taking the testimony of witnesses who defended me for eight hours, chopping it up and truncating sounds bites to make it sound like what they said was absolutely terrible," Trump stated. "Remember, it's also the people that weren't allowed to testify, even if they wanted to. A lot of people wanted to go and testify about what they saw and how crooked it was. Meanwhile, the committee refuses to play any of the tape of people saying the good things ... the things we want to hear. It's a one-way street."

Thursday's committee hearing spent most of the day focusing on the dangers against former Vice President Mike Pence while the attack was unfolding.

Pence had to seek shelter from the mob.

Greg Jacob, Pence's chief legal counsel, was with him during the attack and recalled how he relied on his faith during the harrowing moments.

"My faith really sustained me through it," Jacob noted."I, down in the secure location, pulled out my Bible, read through it, and just took great comfort."

The committee said a confidential informant told the FBI that the Proud Boys were willing to kill Pence.

Witnesses stated that Trump called the vice president a "wimp" and that they had a heated conversation on that day.

Trump also responded to those allegations during the conference.

"I never called Mike Pence a wimp. Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be historic," Trump explained. "But just like Bill Barr and the rest of these weak people, I say it sadly because I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act."

Many of Trump's comments were met with applause from the crowd.

He discussed the upcoming November midterm elections and how the Faith and Freedom Coalition is the frontline of defense for Christians and people of faith in America.

"Everyone in this room is gathered here today because we're all committed to the same key beliefs and the same core values," Trump stated. "We believe that the Declaration of Independence and the American Constitution represent the principle of human civilization. We believe the United States of America is the greatest and most virtuous republic in the history of the world."

He continued, "We reject blacklisting, censorship, and cancel culture because we know the lifeblood of a free society is free speech. We don't have free speech in this country very much anymore."

Trump also addressed the importance of safeguarding our religious liberties.

"We know that religious freedom is the foundation of all freedom because we know our rights and liberties come straight from the hand of our Creator," Trump said. "We believe that America's destiny depends on upholding the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation's founding. Above all us, we know this, we don't worship government ... we worship God."

Additionally, the former President said if he was to be elected again, he'd consider pardons for people arrested who were involved in the riot.

The next Jan. 6 committed hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition told CBN News that Pence was invited to this week's conference but did not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

