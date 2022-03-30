19-Month-Old Baby Girl Born Prematurely Finally Leaves Hospital: 'We're Ready to Bring her Home'

One Massachusetts family is welcoming their baby girl home for the first time after spending her entire life so far in the hospital.

According to KCRA-TV Bradi Foster was born in August of 2020 at just 25 weeks gestation. Since her birth, she's fought multiple infections, underwent cardiac surgery, and was placed on a ventilator.

Her parents, Darlene and James Foster said their daughter has endured so much but they're anticipating a happy homecoming.

"The light at the end of the tunnel after 19 months," said Darlene.

"Bradi is in a great spot. We're all trained to take care of her and we're ready to bring her home," James explained.

After a 9 month stay, Bradi was able to head home after having a celebratory bubble parade! We are incredibly proud of the progress she has made and will miss her big, bright smile that lights up the room. #SoEveryKidCan #GoingHome #PediatricHospital #Rehabilitation pic.twitter.com/YThpBHkYVx — Franciscan Childrens (@FranciscanHFC) March 28, 2022

The one-year-old started eating some solid foods but still requires a specialized feeding tube, KCRA reports.

Bradi, who was discharged from Franciscan Children's Hospital in Brighton on Monday, received a special sendoff from medical staff.

"All her doctors and her nurses and her respiratory therapist – everybody was there, blowing bubbles and cheering for her," remarked Darlene.

The family was looking forward to reuniting Bradi with her three older sisters and the family dog.

"She has never met the dog, so that's a big deal," noted Darlene. "She hasn't seen her sisters since July, so this is a huge deal that they finally get to see her."



Bradi's six-year-old sister has even talked about becoming a pediatrician so she can help babies just like her youngest sibling.

"She's already decided she's going to be a doctor at a children's hospital so she can save the babies just like they saved her baby sister," Darlene said.

