'Extremely Beautiful People': Beloved Chicago Pastor and Husband Killed in Hit-And-Run

A beloved Chicago pastor and her husband were killed last week in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run.

WFLD News reports that Apostle Yvonne Lee-Wilson, 65, and Adelbert Wilson, 69, had just finished a prayer service at their church, Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries, when the crash occurred.

"I would like for them to turn themselves in. We don't know if it was an accident or intentional," said Geneva Davis, the sister of Dr. Lee-Wilson.

"I was devastated, frustrated … and just trying to understand why," Davis added.

The couple, who were married for over 34 years, leave behind two daughters, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

"They were some extremely beautiful people," said fellow pastor Lolita Luckett, who knew the couple for years.

"She was a great woman and she left a great legacy behind," Luckett said. "She touched the lives of many, many people, too many to even count. In and out of Illinois."

Davis pleaded with the person responsible to acknowledge the crime and come forward.

"I don't know if you realize what you did. You should come forward because you hurt a family, you hurt church members, you hurt people all over," said Davis. "Not only did you hit them but you ran."

Police found a damaged white Nissan Rogue at the scene of the crash with its doors open. It is believed to be the vehicle that struck the Wilsons.

