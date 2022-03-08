'God Has Always Stepped In': Mom is Perfect Kidney Transplant Match for Adopted 3-Year-Old Son

A Louisiana mother's three-year-old adopted son needs a kidney transplant and she's crediting God after finding out that she is a perfect match for him.

Jeanne and Eli Backer didn't consider themselves as possible kidney donors for their son Jaxon who has end-stage kidney disease.

Jeanne told CBN News Jaxon has been on dialysis his whole life and receives treatments at home each night lasting nearly 12 hours.

"He's been on dialysis since he's been born," she said. "For a three-year-old that's a lot to stay in one spot for, but he's finally big enough for a kidney transplant."

Even though family members and friends were willing to get tested to see if they were a match for the young boy, Jeanne was hopeful that she would be the one.

"We were the first ones to get tested. I prayed from the very beginning that it would me because I wanted it to be mine," she told CBN News.

She added, "We didn't think it was possible at all. It's definitely a God thing."

Jeanne explained that her spleen and pancreas were removed during a previous surgery. Due to the prior procedure, her doctors told her that her body would respond to the kidney transplant easier.

"It seems like God has always stepped in even when we weren't noticing," she said. "You can't deny that it's God that has done all these things with the adoption."

Jeanne continued, "It's way more amazing than we could have imagined. We couldn't imagine life without our two boys that God put into our lives. It seems impossible that that could even happen."

The surgery is scheduled for March 16 in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is a three-hour drive from their home in Rayne.

Jaxon will need to stay in the hospital for several weeks to ensure that his body accepts the new kidney.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with expenses associated with the procedure. So far the effort has raised $3,447 of its $5,000 goal.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***