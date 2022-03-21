Multiple Churches Help Drivers with Gas Giveaways: 'Jesus Fed Them and Then He Ministered to Them'

Americans nationwide have felt the strain of fueling up their vehicles as gas prices have surged over the past few months.

That's why multiple churches across the region have partnered with gas stations to help alleviate the burden with either discounted or free fuel.

West Point Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, MS teamed up with three local gas stations on Saturday by taking one dollar off each gallon of gas, WDAM News reports.

"Pastor (Marcus) Cathy was aware of the rising gas prices as well as inflation, and he wanted to make a difference, make an impact. And one of the ways we sought to do that was to roll back the gas prices," said West Point church member Jamieson Magee. "We partnered with three local gas stations to see how we could do that and to bring some needed relief at the pumps."

Despite some drivers having to wait a while to get the gas, everyone was grateful for the kind gesture.

"People just feel like they're getting a breath of fresh air," said local resident Frederick Chestnut. "We just thank God for the community and we thank God for this organization that gives back to the community."

In Chicago, New Life Covenant Church Southeast partnered with a Shell Gas Station which agreed to give out gas free-of-charge for one hour on Saturday.

Senior Pastor John Hannah told CBS News that it was an answered prayer to be able to help those in need.

"I basically stood in front of my church and said, 'Guys, we want to bless 200 cars,' asked a certain amount of people if they'd give us $25, and they gave it. We raised it right there on the spot," Hannah explained.

One church in Alabama also held a gas giveaway Saturday and provided $25 worth of free fuel per car.

WSFA News reports that volunteers with Fresh Anointing House of Worship came out to MAPCO station in Montgomery to assist as many drivers as they could.

"The word actually got out and that's what we wanted, was to be able to be a blessing to the people and to the community," said church pastor Jeremiah Andrews. "So, to see the lines, we were very happy with the turnout that we have today."

Andrews added, "We just want to love you and give what we can back to the community."

Pastor Brian Carn with Kingdom City Church (KCC) in Charlotte, NC spent $10,000 of his own personal finances to fund the "Gas on God" event on March 12.

The church shared on its Facebook page that over 300 people received free gas, along with grocery vouchers and gift cards.

"Well, Jesus fed them and then He ministered to them. So, right now the food is gas," Pastor Carn pointed out. "At the end of the day, it's a blessing to be a blessing to God's people."

The next day, KCC showed a video of the event to demonstrate how God's love was present that day.

"Once we got here, you feel the Holy Spirit around us and this kindness. You could feel His Spirit just move you," one woman said. "Speaking with people prior to even getting up this far and getting your gas, praying with the people, it's earth-shaking."

Another driver, who drove 25 minutes to receive the free gas, thanked the church for their act of kindness.

"The lines really weren't long," she said. "I just really appreciate everything you guys have done for me and everyone out here today."

According to AAA's website, the national average for gasoline is $4.25 per gallon, up 72 cents from a month ago.

Click HERE to see fuel-saving tips from AAA while on the road.

