PRAYER REQUEST: Christian College Overcome with Grief After Multiple Students, Coach Killed in Fatal Crash

A Christian college in New Mexico is asking for people to fervently pray for all those affected by a devastating traffic accident that took the lives of nine people.

University of the Southwest (USW) posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that members of the men's and women's golf teams were traveling back to the campus Tuesday night after a competition when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic in Andrews County, Texas.

Six students and a university faculty member were killed in the crash as well as the driver and a passenger in a pickup truck. Two students were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock and are listed in critical condition.

"It's a very tragic scene," said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. "It's very, very tragic."

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university explained that police are still investigating the crash. Staff are offering prayer and therapy to members of the USW community.

"USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff. Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time," the college wrote.

Please pray that God's love will comfort those who are affected by this sad event.

