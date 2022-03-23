'Putin is Desperate': Ukrainian Troops Trounce His Tanks, Reclaim Key City Near Capital as Russian Forces Stall

Ukrainian forces have scored a victory by retaking the strategic town of Makariv, an important suburb in western Kyiv, allowing them to block the Russians from surrounding the capital.

The victory comes as Russia continues to see setbacks on the frontlines.

A senior U.S. defense official says the Russian military has lost ten percent of its combat power in Ukraine and troops are running low on food and fuel.

On CBN's Faith Nation James Brooke, Visiting Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, described Russia's dwindling combat power.

"Putin is desperate," explained Brooke. "It's very clear. In less than one month, three times the number of tanks has been destroyed in Ukraine as were destroyed during a decade in Afghanistan."

With the invasion bogged down, there are fears Russia could turn to chemical weapons. One Russian official even refused to rule out the use of nuclear weapons.

"If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept," said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

In the south, Ukrainians still hold the besieged port city of Mariupol, despite constant pounding and a brutal siege in which the Russians have cut off essentials like water, electricity, and communication.

Dramatic drone video shows a series of massive explosions at a steel plant, destroying several buildings.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says there's nothing left of the city. More than 200,000 people have fled Mariupol. Only about 100,000 remain and they're cut off from the outside world.

Ukrainian authorities say Russia detained 15 rescue workers from a humanitarian convoy bringing food and other supplies to people in Mariupol.



According to the UN refugee agency, ten million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine with more than 3.5 million seeking refuge in neighboring nations.

Poland has taken in the majority. More than two million have crossed its borders.

Meanwhile, President Biden departs Wednesday for a NATO summit in Brussels, where he'll discuss the possibility of keeping U.S. troops in eastern Europe for the long term. Friday, he is expected to travel to Poland to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis.

