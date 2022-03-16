'The Body of Christ Truly Come Alive': Ukrainian-American Pastor Sees Glimmer of Hope in Church Response

A Ukrainian-American Pastor is watching Russia's invasion of his home country with heartbreak – that's because the war is taking a personal toll.

Andrew Moroz is a leader at Gospel Community Church in Lynchburg, Virginia, but was born in Ukraine.

It has been difficult for him to see his family and friends hunker down in basements, subway stations, and makeshift bomb shelters to avoid danger.

But he told CBN News' the PrayerLink his one glimmer of hope amidst all the devastation has been seeing Christians rise up in Ukraine.

"We are seeing the body of Christ truly come alive. They've had to pivot and change the way ministry looks for them, but pastors and churches are focused on refugee care and support," he said.

"They are helping to rescue people," Moroz added. "Even ministries that would do things like orphan care, Christian camps. Many of those have been converted right now for refugee care. So it's really beautiful seeing the body of Christ responding to this crisis together."

You can watch the full interview and be encouraged through the word and prayer on this week's episode of the PrayerLink.

