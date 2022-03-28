'The Lord Guided Your Efforts': Infant Safely Located in Louisiana Field After Going Missing Overnight

An 8-month-old baby boy was found alive and unharmed after an hours-long search by police and fire personnel in Baton Rouge, LA.

According to WAFB News, Niguel Jackson went missing on the morning of March 15 after leaving home with his mother. She later arrived at a local fire station, but without the baby.

This led to a multi-agency search that involved police officers and firefighters from across the region.

The mother was reportedly taken into custody and checked into a mental health center for evaluation.

The little boy was finally located the next morning in a field next to a church. Despite temperatures dipping down into the 50s that night, Niguel was alert and in good spirits as crews examined him.

"The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away," said Mike Chutz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. "I think he's gonna be fine. You know, it's still in a dangerous area but still think that it's just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all."

Niguel, who is the youngest of seven children, is being cared for by family members, WBRZ News reports.

"I'm keeping his mother and other siblings up in a prayer because he was the youngest," said Angel Hawkins, the baby's godmother.

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome thanked first responders for their efforts and said she believes God guided them to the baby."Thank you to our emergency responders and community members whose quick coordination led to the recovery of the missing infant this morning in Baton Rouge," she said in a statement. "The Lord guided your efforts today."

The mayor also offered mental health resources for residents.

