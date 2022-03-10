'They Can Fly': Large Invasive Spider Species to Parachute Across East Coast Skies This Spring

An invasive species of spiders that can grow up to four inches in length is expected to flood the East Coast this spring. And they partly do that by ballooning through the skies to reach new locations.

However, this is not the Joro spider's first U.S. appearance. The large colorful Asian arachnid took over yards all over north Georgia last year with their golden webs that frightened some residents. This spider species was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.

But a new study suggests it could spread even farther than that. The Joro appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers at the University of Georgia said in a paper published last month.

A native of East Asia, the Joro spider has about double the metabolism, a 77% higher heart rate and can survive a brief freeze that kills off its relatives, scientists found. This suggests the spider's range could also expand to a colder climate region of the U.S., although currently none have been reported.

The researchers also noted that Joros are found in much of Japan, which has a similar climate to the U.S.

"Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern seaboard here, which is pretty sobering," study co-author Andy Davis said in a statement.

They Can Fly Up to 100 Miles

But how did these spiders get to the U.S.? According to researchers, it's simple. They can fly.

The University of Georgia Extension (UGA) explains these arachnids "use a ballooning technique, in which the spiders spin a web to catch the air current, allowing them to fly for up to 50-100 miles."

"Like all spiders, they're venomous, with a bite comparable to a bee sting. However, unless a person is specifically allergic to Joro spiders, they shouldn't be concerned. These yellow arachnids are not aggressive and will flee if their webs are harmed," the UGA noted.

Researchers don't know when the first Joro spider arrived in the U.S. or why they flocked to Georgia last year.

The Joro or Trichonephila clavata is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue, and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches (8 cm) across when their legs are fully extended.

Their impact on native species and the environment is also not clear, though some researchers believe they are benign. They do have one recognized benefit – they capture and feed on insects that local spiders do not – mainly the adult brown marmorated stink bug.