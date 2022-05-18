A 'Republican' Taking Over a 'Commie' Company? As Elon Musk Switches Parties, Twitter Staffer Calls It 'Commiefornia'

Elon Musk sent Twitter users into a frenzy after he asserted he would be voting for Republicans in November's midterm elections.

The Space X and Tesla founder told a Live podcast at a Miami technology conference that he would classify himself as a "moderate", "neither Republican or Democrat."

"I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear," Musk said.

"Now this election, I will," he added.

As CBN News reported, Musk, 50, has an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion. He's buying the platform due to Twitter's blatant censorship of conservatives in recent years. Still, the end of Twitter's censorship regime isn't assured.

Musk says he is "still committed" to buying Twitter after he said last Friday that his plan to buy it is "temporarily on hold."

He said his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than five percent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted that the social media company could have, "20 percent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter's sec filings being accurate."

He said he wants to get rid of those fake accounts.

In tweets on Monday, Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal acknowledged Twitter isn't perfect at catching spam. He wrote that every quarter, the company has made the estimate of less than 5% spam.

"Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews of thousands of accounts that are sampled at random, consistently over time," he wrote.

Musk also said a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question, according to a report by Bloomberg News, which said it viewed a live stream video of the conference posted by a Twitter user.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Undercover Video Reveals Anti-Free Speech Bias Among Twitter Staff

Meanwhile, an exposé by Project Veritas (PV) has revealed the depths of anti-free speech sentiment on the current Twitter staff.

In a video released late Monday, the whistleblower site identifies Senior Twitter Engineer Siru Murugesan answering questions about working at Twitter. Reader Warning profanity used.

When an off-camera PV journalist asked, "So, do you think there's a difference between Twitter's definition of free speech and Elon's definition of free speech?"

"Twitter does not believe in free speech," Murugesan replied. The video then cuts to another angle where the Twitter employee said, "Elon believes in free speech."

"What do your colleagues say about it?" the journalist followed up.

"They hate it," the Twitter senior engineer answered.

As the video continues, Murugesan describes the political leanings among some of the employees.

"Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left," he said.

In another part of the video, the Twitter engineer said, "I don't know if two parties can truly coexist on one platform."

Responding to Musk's possible purchase of the company, Murugesan said, "Our jobs are at stake — he's a capitalist, and we weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist," Murugesan continued. "We're all like Commie as f***,"

"'I think it's just like the environment like you're there and you become like this Commie — they call it 'Commiefornia,'" he said of staffers' nickname for woke California.

Murugesan said all the employees are worried about their jobs.

He then describes the work ethic at Twitter.

"I basically went to work like four hours a week last quarter. And it's just how it works in our company," he explained. "But in Twitter, it's like mental health is everything. Like if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off. People have taken months off."

As CBN News reported, Musk calls himself a "free speech absolutist," but the corporate media and their supporters on the left are wringing their hands over that prospect.