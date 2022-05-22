Christian Influencer, Author Cautions Parents Against 'Breathe With Me Barbie' and its Connection With Occult

A Christian influencer and author is warning parents about the deeper meaning behind Mattel's meditation-themed Barbie.

Yasmeen Suri shared her concerns in a Facebook post earlier this month, saying that the "Breathe With Me" Barbie is encouraging children to participate in demonic activities.

"Satan is after the children," Suri wrote. "He wants to use them and indoctrinate them for his glory."

She continued, "Remember, Yoga IS Hinduism. You cannot separate the poses from the religion. Each pose is designed to invoke a hindu deity in the spirit realm. I have seen children get possessed by demons. This Barbie also teaches you deep breathing (pranayama). Her pet is also involved."

According to Mattel's website, the doll, "celebrates one of her favorite ways to recharge using lights and sound -- mindfulness meditation. The set comes with a Barbie doll, a puppy and four cloud emojis. Kids simply press the button in Barbie doll's necklace to activate one of five guided meditation exercises that use light and sound effects to inspire their own practice.

"Her puppy helps her visualize -- insert one of the cloud emojis into its head to represent a meditative thought bubble, then switch it up for new meditation inspiration. The puppy helps Barbie focus with visualization: place one of the four cloud emojis -- Love Rainbow, Sad Rain, Happy Sunshine or Grumpy Red -- into its head to express an emotion; switch them up to express a new feeling."

Suri, who is the author of, Beautiful Deception and The Fake God Reference Guide, further explained why guided meditations are dangerous for children.

"As your kids grow, they will get rebellious, depressed and many will be suicidal," she noted. "You won't understand what's happening as a parent. God forbids all practices of eastern religion as a Christian. You must remove all toys and clean your children's room of all demonic attachments."

Suri also referenced Deuteronomy 18:10-12 at the end of her post which talks about honoring demonic spirits.

There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, one who uses divination, one who practices witchcraft, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer, or one who casts a spell, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls ups the dead. For whoever does these things is detestable to the Lord; and because of these detestable things, the Lord your God will drive them out before you.

During a previous interview with CBN's The 700 Club, Suri explained that she was once "engrossed in the occult" before coming to Christ.

"The experiences that I would have - I wouldn't be satisfied. It would just leave me just more empty. It gave me power and a sense of control but there was no answer for me," she told CBN.

After Suri was gifted a Bible, she said the "scriptures jumped out at me from the Bible, and they actually went right through my spirit. I was convicted of sin for the first time in my life."

She continued, "I looked up into heaven and said, 'Jesus, I'm a sinner. I believe what people have said about You, that You're the Son of God, that You've died on the cross for my sins. Please forgive me and come inside of me and live in me and be the Lord and Savior of my life.'"

