Dr. James Dobson: 'Now, More Than Ever Before, God-Fearing and Life-Loving Americans Must Let Their Voices Be Heard'

A STATEMENT ISSUED BY JAMES C. DOBSON, PH.D.:

Recently, the Left has become increasingly deranged over the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned. From riotous mobs outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to pro-abortion activists defacing churches across the country in violation of federal law, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) attempting to push through legislation codifying abortion on demand, the Left is showing its true colors. And they are as hideous as it gets.

For the first time in three generations, the Court is poised to restore the right of self-government and return the grave issue of abortion to the people. Now, more than ever before, God-fearing and life-loving Americans must let their voices be heard.

First, we must demand that our President and all legislative leaders expressly condemn the outrageous and lawless attempts by mobs to coerce and threaten the well-being of our highest court's justices. In the United States of America, we cannot allow anarchy to intimidate the Supreme Court of our land!

Second, we need to contact our senators and let them know to vote NO for the 'Women's Health Protection Act of 2022.' It is a blatant attempt to circumvent the will of the people. As Jeanne F. Mancini, President of March for Life Action noted:

'Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is leading the effort to create a new national standard which would allow for abortions of unborn children for virtually any reason and at any stage of pregnancy up until birth, and would also invalidate nearly all state pro-life laws.'

Third, we must demand that state and federal prosecutors defend the rights we hold dear and prosecute criminals perpetrating crimes against houses of worship and institutions faithful to the pro-life cause.

The only way the Left's nefarious tactics can prevail is for God-fearing people who love this country to do nothing. Together, we can make a difference! Please stand with us during this unprecedented time in the history of America.

TAKE ACTION | SAY NO TO ABORTION TODAY! The U.S. Senate plans to vote on S. 4132, the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, on Wednesday, May 11. If passed, it will make abortion permanent U.S. law. Sign our petition to take a stand:https://t.co/ZXMrjyfBqS pic.twitter.com/obN28787sw — CBN News (@CBNNews) May 11, 2022

—

ABOUT JAMES C. DOBSON, PH.D.

James C. Dobson, Ph.D., is a celebrated psychologist, Christian leader, and founder and president of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI). Their mission is driven by Dobson's legacy of serving families with broadcasts, videos, articles, leadership training, and policy advocacy to ensure the next generation is equipped to understand and apply conservative biblical values. Dobson's Family Talk radio broadcast is aired weekdays on over 1,300 radio outlets and is heard by over half a million people each week. Website | www.drjamesdobson.org Twitter | @DrJamesCDobson