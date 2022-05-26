Family Cites Divine Intervention, Escapes House Fire After Mysterious Doorbell Ringing: 'God Woke Us Up'

A family in Browns Summit, NC, was awakened Monday morning by the sound of a ringing doorbell which gave them time to safely escape a house fire.

Homeowner Sharol Donnell told WGHP News it was God who was alerting them to the dangers.

"I just think it was God that woke us up. We didn't hear any alarms, no smoke, just the doorbell over and over. Nobody was outside when we got outside," Donnell said.

Upon hearing the noise from their doorbell, Donnell, her husband, and their two children made it out of the home safely.

Moments after they fled the fire, neighbors began to comfort the grieving family, however, no one knows who rang their doorbell.

"Maybe it was an angel," one neighbor said. "I don't know who did it, but if you find them, thank them. I'm just happy the family is okay."

WGHP reports that it wasn't just the house that sustained heavy damage from the fire. Vehicles that were parked under the carport were damaged as well.

Even though they suffered a great loss, Donnell says she is grateful they are alive.

"You just feel so much love from people in the worst of times, and this is the worst of times, but we are still here and I'm thanking God we are still here," Donnell explained.

