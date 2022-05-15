'I Left a Bible For You…': Victim's Incredible, Christ-Inspired Reaction After Thief Caught on Cam Stealing From Her

A Missouri family is “turning the other cheek” after a man allegedly approached their home Sunday and stole two leaf blowers inside the garage before fleeing the scene.

While troubled by the thief’s actions, homeowner Jennifer Collier is offering a loving message to the man after his shocking act was caught on camera.

“The greatest commandment in the Bible is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, your mind, your soul,” Collier told KCTV-TV. “Second commandment directly following that is to love your neighbor as yourself.”

She and her family are encouraging the crook to return the leaf blowers — and take a gift they left out for him.

“I left a Bible for you on my front porch,” Collier, who donned a “Love Like Jesus” shirt during her media interview, told KCTV-TV. “If you want to return what you took, it’s there for you because the things that you took, that’s not going to make you happy.”

The Bible will remain on the porch until the man returns.

Collier called the incident “irritating,” but kept it all in perspective. Rather than offering an angry or vitriolic response, she expressed her love for this stranger who stole from her and put biblical forgiveness on full display.

“None of us are perfect, not even me,” Collier wrote to the man in a Facebook post. “We all mess up and do things we shouldn’t. It’s not too late to make it right.

She even said she wouldn’t have him arrested if he returned.

“If you see this and would like to return what you took from us, there will be no questions asked,” Collier added in her Facebook post, noting she’s praying for the man. “Simply put back the two leaf blowers on my front porch.”

Let’s applaud Collier for her response and pray for the thief’s heart to change.

