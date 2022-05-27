'Jesus. He Died for Us': Nine-Year-Old TX Shooting Victim Shared Gospel to Social Media Before She Died

One of the little girls who was killed in the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is being remembered for sharing the gospel on social media.

Ellie Garcia, a 9-year-old victim of Tuesday's massacre, had posted a short video to TikTok about Jesus before she died.

"Hey, guys. I just wanted to give you a little catchup," Garcia said in the 15-second video posted to Facebook by her father Steven Garcia.

"Jesus. He died for us. So when we die, we'll be up there with Him," she said. "In my room, I have three pictures of him."

In a later post, her father talked about how his daughter loved to pray as he shared a photo that he took in January of the little girl laying on her bed with her hands folded in prayer.

"Caught my Ellie Gee in the middle of her talk with our almighty… I love you baby girl and I love the way you pray," he wrote at the time.

"She prayed every night out loud so we can pray with her," Garcia explained on the shared image. "I remember this day we had just bought the lamp that is on and she wanted to sleep with it on so she aired up her air mattress gave Us a hug and kiss and went to pray as mom made treats in the kitchen!!! These memories are all I have left."

Ellie would have turned 10 on June 4.

Several social media users responded to Garcia's posts of Ellie.

"RIP Baby girl you are now with Jesus lil Angel," one user wrote.

Another user said, "He was waiting for that baby at the gate."

And another user commented on Ellie's faith.

"Her faith is inspiring, seeing these posts makes me realize how much I have to learn from such a young soul who was wise beyond her years," the user wrote. "She will always be remembered. You and her mom are in my prayers."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ellie's parents along with their four daughters.

"Eliahna was such a sweet girl with a lovely and beautiful soul. She would light up everyone's world with big smiles & big hugs," the Garcia family's statement posted to the page said.

Ellie's parents also requested prayers.

"She will never be forgotten we will always remember our ramen noodle girl forever!!!! We appreciate all of our family, friends, surrounding communities, and everyone across the world for all the love & prayers our family has been receiving. We appreciate everyone's donation during our time of need... please keep our family in your prayers as we have long days ahead of us," the statement concluded.

