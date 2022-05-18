Joel Osteen to Hold 'Night of Hope' at Yankee Stadium After Long Pandemic Delay

Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are gearing up for the much-anticipated "Night of Hope" event this summer, which was delayed for three years due to the pandemic.

The Osteens, who lead Houston-based Lakewood Church, recently sat down with Fox and Friends to share more about the event and what people can expect.

"It's unusual to be apart for all this time and I felt it was significant to come back ... we'll call it come back to hope or come home to hope," he told Fox. "Just a night we can remind people that God's in control. Really it's about coming back to faith, coming back to hope, dreaming again, believing again. No better place to get it started than right here in Yankee Stadium."

Victoria pointed out that people are eager to return to Live gatherings and recalled how God moved during the last event.

"I think New York is ready. I think we're all ready to get back together ... there's powerful things that happen when we just all come together," she said. "It seems like the atmosphere shifts. I can remember the last time we were here was in 2014. People left so encouraged. There was reports that they were singing on the subway."

Victoria noted that Night of Hope will include guest speakers, singing, and worship.

"We'll have CeCe Winans, Tauren Wells, Joel and I ... it'll be great," she told Fox.

Joel hopes that those attending the event will see each day as a blessing and gift from God.

"We have great support here. In general, life tries to push us down so we've got to remember that God's in control, that He's got good things in store for each one of us," Joel explained. "That's what our message is. It can be a new beginning, a fresh start for us all. Not just for the Night of Hope but every day. We can see it as a gift from God. We're just going to try to uplift people."

As the nation faces hard times and economic challenges, Victoria emphasized that we must remember to "lean on God."

"It's not always our jobs, not really the people that can help us, but God can help us. He works through people," she stated. "I would say honor Him first and foremost. It can be so stressful in these times that we kind of lose sight of what's important. We really need His wisdom right now."

Night of Hope is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm. To find out more, click here.

