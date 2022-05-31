LGBTQ Flashcard Showing Pregnant Man Used in NC Classroom to Teach Preschoolers About Colors

A North Carolina teacher was recently exposed for using LGBTQ-themed flashcards in a preschool classroom as a way to teach young children their colors.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore shared photos of the cards on Friday, saying that the images were recently emailed to Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake).

The flashcards, which were used at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina, led to concerns because one of them shows an image of what appears to be a pregnant man.

According to a press release, Rep. Paré immediately reached out to the school's principal who verified with the teacher that the cards had been used in the classroom.

The principal advised that the flashcards were not part of the approved curriculum and said she was unaware of their use.

WRAL News reports that the school district released a statement saying, "An initial review determined that flashcards were not tied to the district's Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich, or extend the curriculum, and were used without the principal's review, knowledge, and/or approval."

Rep. Paré said she is grateful that concerns were raised over the issue.

"I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School," she said.

Paré added, "Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom."

An online description of the "Progress Pride Flag Rainbow Families" cards says, "These gorgeous custom-designed illustrations celebrate LGBT2SQ+ Families of diverse races, ages, sexualities, genders, and abilities."

News of the flashcards was made public after a Senate education committee passed House Bill 755, titled "Parents' Bill of Rights," on Wednesday.

The bill would ban teaching of LGBTQ+ material in kindergarten through third grade, allow parents to review the subject matter used in classrooms, and create a process for parents to object to any questionable material.

CBN News reached out to House Speaker Moore and Rep. Paré for more information but did not hear back at the time of publication.

