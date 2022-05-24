'Lunch Lady Squad' Becomes Social Media Sensation, Popular with Students, by Serving Up More Than Food in FL School

A group of cafeteria workers in one Florida school has found a way to make lunch a little more enjoyable for students.

The "Lunch Lady Squad" at Wellington Landings Middle School located in Wellington has even garnered a huge online following with their playful song and dance routines.

Eighth-grade student Brisa Diaz told WPTV News that some students were disrespectful to the lunch ladies and "wouldn't even say please or thank you."

So the school started to include the ladies in the morning announcements and the cafeteria staff suddenly noticed a change.

"I said, 'Hey guys, why don't we do a TikTok and see how the students like that,'" said Cori Kerezman, the cafeteria manager at the school. "So we did our first one and they went insane."

Lunch Lady Squad member Barbara Rolle told WPTV that making the videos has drawn everyone closer.

"When they come through that line, they say, 'Hey Ms. Barbara!' And I say, 'Hey baby, how you doing?' We just get to dancing and I get to putting on the music for them," Rolle said. "I go to dance and say, 'Alright, now get it!'"

She continued, "They just fell in love with me, and I fell in love with them, too. We just bonded, and I just love them. God knows I love them, and I love serving the kids."

When the school year began, around 700 to 800 students were buying lunch in the school cafeteria. Fast forward to today when more than 1,000 are choosing to purchase their lunch there, which is nearly the size of the entire student body.

"It makes me feel like they are one of us," student Rebecca Vital said of the group. "They like the same things as us. They like making videos."

"They're the reason I come to school a lot. They always brighten my mood in the morning, the afternoon. I love seeing them," she added.

