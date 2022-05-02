CBN News to Livestream National Day of Prayer: 'Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us'

CBN News will carry the live stream of the 2022 National Day of Prayer (NDP) broadcast at 8:00 pm Eastern, Thursday, May 5.

The NDP Task Force is joining forces with Pray.com to host a prayer gathering for our nation. This year's theme for the prayer event is "Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us" – it comes from the New Testament's book of Colossians.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Colossians was written by the Apostle Paul during his first imprisonment in Rome. He wrote the letter to the Christians living in Colosse, a small city located on the Lycus River in present-day Turkey.

In verses 6-7 of chapter 2, Paul wrote, "So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness."

The 90-minute program will be hosted by NDP President Kathy Branzell, and will feature: Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Pastor Robert Morris, Dr. Ed Young, Alan Jackson, Pastor Jack Graham, Joni Eareckson Tada, Ronnie Floyd, Pastor Skip Heitzig, Pastor Miles McPherson, Pastor Mark Batterson, Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, Lecrae, Anne Graham-Lotz, Nick Hall, Beth Jones, Mike Kai, and Bishop Kenneth Ulmer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Watch the trailer for the National Day of Prayer broadcast below: