Quick-Thinking KFC Worker Helps Save Alleged Kidnapping Victim After She Secretly Slips Him Note ‘Begging For Help’

A KFC employee in Memphis, Tennessee, is being hailed a hero after reportedly helping police rescue a woman who secretly left a note behind claiming she was being held against her will.

The victim and her alleged kidnapper left KFC, and the employee immediately called the police to report the purported kidnapping, Fox News reported.

The woman’s desperate note begging for help and the subsequent phone call to authorities led to the prompt arrest of Diego Glay, 23, Sunday after a brief foot chase with Memphis police officers.

“Officers were advised that a female had written a note begging for help. The female that wrote the note was still on the business lot accompanied by a male,” a report from the Memphis Police Department reads. “As officers approached the couple, the man ran on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended.”

The victim reportedly told authorities she was in a relationship with Glay and was punched in the face by the accused when she tried to leave.

She also said he took her phone and wouldn’t let her out of his sight for days, according to WHBQ-TV.

The victim, reportedly from another state, had purportedly gone to Tennessee to meet Glay. However, authorities alleged he “held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun.”

Glay was charged with kidnapping and evading arrest, and his bond was set at $35,000.

The quick-thinking KFC employee is yet to be named, but the individual’s actions thankfully helped someone in need. That kind deed saved the victim from unimaginable pain and suffering.

