Rattled Mom Poses Mic-Drop Question on Daughter's Purported 'Pornographic' Assignment, School Officials Cut Her Audio

A Las Vegas mother who appeared at a recent Clark County School District (CCSD) board meeting to share “pornographic material” her teen daughter was allegedly forced to memorize had her microphone cut off before posing a powerful question to school officials.

“I am going to give you an assignment given to my 15-year-old daughter at a local high school,” mom Kandra Evans said during a May 12 meeting. “This will be horrifying for me to read to you, but that will give your perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class.”

But just moments after Evans, who appeared rattled and emotional as she stood before the board, started to read the passage, her microphone was cut off and an official said, “We’re not using profanity.”

A mom in @ClarkCountySch reads from a graphic assignment her daughter was required to do. Her mic then gets cut off because it’s inappropriate for a public discussion. Adults can’t handle hearing this content yet they readily give it to kids in school. How does it make sense? pic.twitter.com/GFP1bGhNlg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2022

The contents of the purported excerpt — allegedly shared with students in a classroom — were apparently too graphic to be proclaimed at the adult-led meeting.

A district official added, “This is a public meeting. I ask for decorum.”

“If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material?” Evans asked.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara then stepped in to say the “staff is on this,” KVVU-TV reported.

Evans was permitted to continue, though, and proceeded to break down some of the laws she believes were violated by the controversial assignment.

“We have pornography laws regarding minors in this state, and many of those were violated because of this assignment. I don’t have time to name all of the laws that were broken that day, but one example, NRS-200-710,” she said. “It states it is a crime when a person knowingly uses, encourages, entices, or permits a minor to be the subject of a sexual portrayal and a performance.”

Evans said her daughter was blamed for “not saying no to the assignment” during a meeting the mom later had with school administration, but that she reached out to an advocacy group and was able to speak with a regional superintendent. That meeting was purportedly much more productive.

“Teachers are in a position of power,” she said. “Educators must understand the laws about sexual abuse.”

It’s important to note Evans said her daughter likes the teacher in question and that the family is in no way looking to get the educator fired. She and her daughter are simply rattled and want the scenario remedied.

Video of Evans’ brief remarks before the school board has gone viral — and officials are responding.

CCSD tweeted a statement Tuesday addressing the controversy and claiming it is under investigation.

The public comment in question begins at the 16:50 mark and ends at approximately 20:35. https://t.co/7AfdxaskqY — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) May 17, 2022

“The Clark County School District is investigating the circumstances surrounding a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction,” the statement read.

Another tweet added, “The District does not comment on individual employee or personnel issues, and all policies and procedures are being followed.”

