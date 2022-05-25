'Thank Jesus': Elderly Woman Went Missing for a Week, Finally Found Singing Amazing Grace in Woods

An elderly Virginia woman who was missing for more than a week is now home and her family is praising God for protecting their loved one.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that Aletha Gee Walton, 69, was located on Monday after she went missing on May 15.

"This has been incredibly challenging, but we are thrilled to be able to provide the family the best possible outcome," said Sheriff Epps. "I have spoken with the family and they relayed their appreciation to everyone involved in the search for their loved one."

Walton's sister, Sandra Knight said she was finally found sitting on a stump and singing Amazing Grace, WTKR News reports.

"Amazing Grace. God was with her the whole time. We just broke down and cried, all of us. We didn't know what to think," Knight explained. "We thought somebody had kidnapped her or whatever. We didn't know what had happened."

Walton was discovered less than one mile from her home in a densely wooded forest.

Her family says she suffers from early stages of dementia.

"Thank Jesus. It was a big blessing, it really was," explained friend Rita Allen.

Sheriff Epps thanked the numerous search and rescue personnel that were part of the effort to locate Walton.

"Today we had search teams, including dogs, from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Police, Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office, and Virginia Search and Rescue Dogs," said Epps.

Walton's family and friends are calling the reunion a miracle.

"So everybody can take a deep breath and thank God, He's good all the time," Allen said.

