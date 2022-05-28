'There's a Kid Inside!': Bodycam Shows Cops Smashing Windows, Saving Little Boy From Home 'Fully Engulfed in Flames'

Brave police officers are making headlines after saving a child from a burning home Thursday in Seffner, Florida.

The harrowing ordeal caught on bodycam video shows two officers with the Hillsborough County Sheriffs’ Office racing toward the flame-ridden home as neighbors and others who lived at the home screamed for help.

“There’s a kid inside!” one woman could be heard screaming, as others indicated the child was in his bedroom.

Despite the house being “fully engulfed in flames,” as WPEC-TV reported, the cops broke windows, reached inside, and grabbed the 9-year-old boy.

“He’s breathing, he’s breathing!” one woman said as the little boy was placed on the grass. “You’re OK!”

The child was severely injured by burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday offering “thoughts and prayers” to the child and praising the officer for their life-saving work.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the small boy who suffered injuries in last night’s house fire in Seffner, [Florida],” the statement read. “We are grateful to the two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies [who] risked their lives to pull this young boy out of a smoke-filled bedroom and through a window.”

Watch the harrowing video rescue:

Continue to pray for the little boy as he recovers from the horrific incident.

