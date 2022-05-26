'We Will Need Your Prayers to Get Us Through This': Uvalde Community Grieves Unbearable Losses

More heartbreaking details are emerging from the Texas school massacre where the gunman stormed a classroom and locked the door behind him during a shooting spree that lasted 40 minutes and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The shooter posted his plan on Facebook shortly before the rampage and gave updates about his shooting.

Residents of Uvalde, Texas – enduring shock, horror, and disbelief – joined a prayer vigil Wednesday evening to remember the victims of this horrific massacre.

"My heart was broken today," said Dr. Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School. "We're a small community and we will need your prayers to get us through this."

Authorities say the suspect, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased 2 AR-15 style rifles days after his 18 birthday.

Both weapons were used to mercilessly gun down 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"That's honestly just so sick and disgusting to have the intent to kill to go to a little kid's school and wish them harm," said Marilyn Olivarez, a resident of Uvalde. "I mean, they're babies."

The carnage began when Ramos shot his own grandmother and stole her truck. The grandmother somehow survived and called the police.

Ramos posted three private messages on Facebook detailing his plan of attack.

"The second post was, 'I shot my grandmother,'" said Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX). "The third post, maybe less than 15 minutes before arriving at the school, was, 'I'm going to shoot an elementary school.'"

Police say Ramos charged into one of the classrooms, locked the door behind him, and started killing.

"We just hear all kinds of gunshots going off, like nonstop," remembers Jordan Liges, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School.

All 21 victims were murdered inside that classroom. The horror reportedly lasted a stunning 40 minutes before Ramos was killed by police.

Wearing a T-shirt that says, "Because He lives, I can face tomorrow," Siria Arizmendi is trying to stay strong for her family. Siria is the aunt of 10-year-old victim Ellie Garcia.

"She was very happy and very outgoing and loved to dance and sing and play sports," said Arizmendi.

Among those also killed was Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio, the 10-year-old daughter of a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, who responded to the shooting. On Tuesday, Lexi's parents were there for her honor roll ceremony. Just 30 minutes after they had snapped a picture with Lexi, the gunman opened fire.

Fourth-grade special education teacher Eva Mireles was in that room too.

Audrey Garcia's daughter was a former student of Mireles. "Ms. Mireles that kind of teaching, that hands-on, doing whatever she could to help Gabby. I mean she - that's the kind of thing she did every day," recalls Garcia.

Churches in and around Uvalde have opened their doors to the grieving community. "I want you to know that we love you," said Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church.

Nathan Lorick of the Southern Baptist Convention of Texas told CBN's Faith Nation, that they're sending ministers to Uvalde. "We have deployed some staff members and chaplains," Lorick said. "We have a disaster relief feeding unit on the ground."

Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains have also deployed to Uvalde to offer comfort and counsel to the families and other residents.

