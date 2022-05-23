Well-Known Insurance Company Accused of Pushing LGBTQ-Themed Handouts to 5-Year-Olds

State Farm, a leading company within the insurance industry that has served the public for 100 years, appears to be focused on more than just selling insurance.

The insurer is reportedly recruiting agents in Florida to distribute LGBTQ-themed books to children as young as five years old, according to the non-profit organization Consumers' Research.

Emails leaked to @ConsumersFirst from concerned @StateFarm employees show the company engaged in the woke indoctrination of kids age 5+. State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project — which aims to have conversations with children about being Transgender and Non-Binary. pic.twitter.com/MYcZSW8Yp1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

A leaked internal email from Jan. 18 revealed that State Farm has partnered with the Gender Cool Project to promote issues of gender identity in children through advocacy and public awareness programs.

"The project's goal is to increase representation of LGBTQ+ books and support out communities in having challenging, important and empowering conversations with children Age 5+," reads the email from Jose Soto, State Farm's corporate responsibility analyst to all Florida agents.

Soto notes that State Farm was looking for six agents in Florida "that would be interested in participating in this unique project, by receiving these books in March, then donating them to their community by the end of April."

He continues, "Agents are key to the success of this program. Nationwide, approximately 550 State Farm agents and employees will have the opportunity to donate this 3-book bundle to their local teacher, community center or library of their choice."

The three-book bundle, which is part of the Gender Cool Collection, includes A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive.

Each book talks about gender and identity, which is "individual" for everyone and their experience.

During an interview with Fox News, Hild says it was imperative to expose State Farm so parents can safeguard their children from being subjected to such material.

"State Farm looks to be targeting five-year-olds, kindergartners, in fact, in the public schools for inappropriate discussions around sexual identity," Hild said. "We want to call them out for that activity and to notify parents and customers of State Farm's activity, so they can hopefully get them to cut it out. But at the very least, make sure that their kids were not approached by State Farm on these issues."

Additionally, Consumers' Research released a 30-second ad, titled "Like a Creepy Neighbor," that shams the company's slogan.

It begins with a narrator declaring that State Farm claims to be a good neighbor, then asks, "But would a good neighbor target five-year-olds for conversations about sexual identity?"

Hild said the email implies that the initiative could extend beyond Florida.

"We would love to hear from people who may have been affected by this or maybe were asked to do this. If they were a State Farm agent, we will obviously keep their identity private, but it would be great to know how far this extended, how many kids may have been affected," he said.

CBN News reached out to State Farm for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***