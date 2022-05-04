What Really Happens in a Post-Roe v. Wade World?

How does the landscape change if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — the 1973 case that legalized abortion across America? And how should pro-lifers respond?

Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado, told CBN’s Faithwire “we may see the fall of Roe v. Wade,” but the abortion battle will still be far from over.

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast below:

“We’ve been working for nearly 50 years within the pro-life community in order to achieve that,” he said of overturning Roe.

The situation comes with some “mixed emotions,” though, as Hunt knows some states will increase abortion services rather than temper the practice.

Watch Hunt break down what happens after Roe:

Assuming the draft SCOTUS opinion indicating the justices plan to overturn the nationalized protection of abortion becomes a reality, Hunt said people must prepare for different dynamics in various states.

“What Roe v. Wade did was it created a line on which states could restrict abortion,” Hunt said. “And that line was viability.”

States couldn’t interfere with abortion before viability, though some states in recent decades have restricted abortions after viability. Now, with the high court preparing to rule on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case centered on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the dynamics could change dramatically.

With each state making its abortion policies, a diverse situation will unfold across the land.

“We’re going to end up with travel abortion coming to places like Colorado and California,” Hunt said.

Hunt said his own state of Colorado — which recently enacted unrestricted abortion access — is set to potentially go even further into the abortion abyss.

“It’s going to get a lot worse in our state,” he said. “They’re gearing up to basically flood our state with abortion, which is heartbreaking.”

Hunt said the pro-life movement will need to start focusing on fighting battles in each state after Roe fails, adjusting communication and strategy based on the laws within each geographic area.

But he also encouraged people to think outside of their own states while engaging in this activism. Here’s more on this issue.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***