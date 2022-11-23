Carter's Recalls Infant Onesie Due to Potential Puncture, Laceration Hazards

Carter's Inc. is recalling an infant onesie pajama due to a potential puncture or laceration hazard.

The children's clothing company says the problematic item is a yellow "infant one-piece fleece, footed pajama" decorated in white hearts and an animal graphic on the left side.

The company voluntarily recalled the product because "small pieces of metal wire were identified in a limited number of these styles, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children."

"For over 150 years, Carter's has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain," the company wrote in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our consumers and appreciate their understanding in this matter."

Carter's sold the footed pajama in stores in the United States and Canada between July and September.

Reports indicate that about 50,000 pairs were available at Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk, Boscov's, and other stores nationwide.



Currently, no injuries have been reported.

If you have a pair of pajamas, the company advises you to return it to the store for an immediate refund or contact Carter's Consumer Affairs department by calling 800-692-4674 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.