With congressional seats still up for grabs and some gubernatorial races uncertain, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and "The Middle" star Patricia Heaton is encouraging Christians to remember their true source of hope.

The 64-year-old celebrity, a believer, specifically addressed Christians who might “feel disappointed or despairing” following a night of close election results.

“For those of you who are Christians and who feel disappointed or despairing of the election results, it is a blessing to be reminded that our security does not rest in men or governments, which are finite and will eventually crumble, but in God alone who is ever sustaining,” she tweeted Wednesday morning.

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, polling and news coverage forecasted a “red wave” of Republican victories. While Tuesday’s election certainly wasn’t a strong showing for Democrats, it was not the resounding victory conservatives were hoping to see.

One Twitter user responded to Heaton, writing she is now wondering “if the press purposefully misled the country into thinking there’d be a ‘red sweep.'”

“You’re right, we can never put our faith in politicians,” she continued. “I am more and more disappointed with each election, each one is worse than the previous. God help our country.”

Heaton replied, “I think it is helpful to develop a healthy skepticism of all things media and political. Never buy into what you are being fed by these folks.”

In September, Heaton made headlines when she spoke out about the death of her brother, Michael.

“I’m still processing the fact that I will never see or speak to my brother again in this lifetime,” the celebrity wrote after her brother’s passing.

Michael Heaton, 66, was a reporter and columnist for The Plain Dealer in Ohio and was affectionally known as the “Minister of Culture,” also the name of a column he penned for more than 30 years.

