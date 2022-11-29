'Please, Jesus, Don't Let Us Die': Mom with 2 Kids Prays After Taking Cover During Louisiana Tornado

A mother and her two daughters survived a tornado that barreled through the small town of Paradis, Louisiana Saturday after listening to what she said was an inner voice telling her to "pull over."

"It had to be my mama," Michelle Guidry told WWL-TV. "Something said 'pull over, don't leave, pull over,' because if I had left we would have been on the highway in that and it would have flipped us."

She quickly stopped the car. After gathering her two daughters, the trio took cover from the storm in the bathroom of a local restaurant.

As tornado sirens sounded and the building shook from the storm's high winds, Guidry told WWL she did the only thing she could do. She prayed.

"I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying, 'God, don't let us die. Don't let us die in here. Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here," she said.

Guidry and her children survived the storm without a scratch.

The danger was over in less than five minutes, according to WWL. In its path on the ground, the powerful tornado left damaged buildings without roofs, downed power lines, and trees.

The outlet reported most of the damage was in the area around Highway 90 and 306. There were no injuries reported.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell credited the lack of injuries to his parish's emergency operations center for sounding the sirens to give people advance warning, WWL reported.

But Guidry credited an even higher power for her and her children's deliverance from the storm.

"We got angels," she said. "That's all I can say. We got angels."

