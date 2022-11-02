'Righteousness Will Prevail': Sean Feucht Calls on 100,000 Intercessors to Pray for Midterms

As politicians from the White House, Capitol Hill, and the local government gear up for the mid-term elections next Tuesday, 100,000 intercessors are on their knees praying for God to move and have his way.

Worship leader Sean Feucht kicked off the massive prayer initiative at the start of November to see a "shift take place across America."

"I think there is a sense and an expectation that God is going to do something amazing in these midterm elections," Feucht said on a TBN appearance.

He added, "I think that what the enemy meant for evil with the lockdowns, with the targeting of the church, God's turning it around and we are going to see an incredible shift take place across America. We're going to see more candidates that love God, more candidates that are going to stand up for the Church."

Feucht, who is known for his Let Us Worship events which kicked off at the height of the pandemic, feels like God is calling the Church to pray in this hour.



"I just felt in my spirit, the Lord woke me up the other night and began to speak to me about how this election and what happens is going to take place largely because the Church prayed," he said.

The Lord gave Feucht the verse Daniel 2:22: "He reveals deep and secret things; He knows what is in the darkness, And light dwells with Him," Charisma News reported.

"We have already seen so much evil, corruption and censorship exposed," he said.

Feucht has shared a message on his social media platforms encouraging believers to pray specific prayer points and scriptures.

"It's time for the prayer warriors to believe that God's going to break in during these midterms. We're going to believe that everything that needs to be exposed is exposed [and] righteousness will prevail," he said.

Feucht adds that it is a crucial season for the Church to be praying.

"Prayer isn't the last thing we do; it's the first thing we do. It's the most powerful thing that we can do. The prayer of the righteous avails much," he said.

He has invited intercessors across the world to pray for America as well.

"Pray with us that God's kingdom would prevail; that His candidates would prevail; and that we would overturn some of these gnarly, horrific laws," Feucht said. "We're not going to be afraid anymore of speaking the truth as leaders, pastors. This is our call, our responsibility. To whom much is given much is required."

"The future of our nation is on the knees, prayers, and tears of intercessors across America."

