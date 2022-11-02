Study Shows Much of Gen Z Believes the Bible Is True – Here's the Good and the Bad News

ANALYSIS

Barna Group isn't new to generational research — and the discouragement that sometimes comes with it. It seems that most studies coming out these days through research organizations contain another swell of bad news. Usually, this is followed by another onslaught of pontification of the dire situation the Church is in today.

But at the risk of throwing us off the proverbial bad news train for a moment, I want to share some good news: our most recent (and largest) study to date shows that for Gen Z, there is much for which to be hopeful and optimistic. I want to address just one area here: their perceptions of the Bible.

We surveyed nearly 25,000 teens ages 13 to 17 from 26 nations. Those surveyed came from all faith backgrounds, including teens of no faith. What we discovered was that, while it's not all rainbows and unicorns when it comes to Bible reading, we may have a launching point from which to begin authentically discipling this next generation.

But first, we must look at the dichotomies between an ideal world and the one that actually exists. Here are a few facts we found in surveying this younger generation and how they understand and engage with the Bible:

● Teens respect the Bible and mostly believe it's true. Roughly two in five teens strongly agree that the Bible is good (40%), meaningful (39%), and important (39%). Yet, this doesn't mean they use it. One in five teens uses a Bible at least weekly; about two in five teens never use a Bible.

● Christian teens have a high view of the Bible, but half don't find it enjoyable. Roughly three in five teens strongly agree that the Bible is holy (63%) and that the text is inspired by God (61%). Though, half of Christian teens don't find the Bible enjoyable.

● One-third of all teens believe it is "very true" that the Bible is a source of truth, has relevant teachings, is completely reliable, should be followed, and contains everything a person needs to know to live a meaningful life. Yet again, this same number doesn't read it.

So the Bible — this apparently true, valuable resource — is out there. But it seems to be collecting dust on shelves, if it even sits there at all.

Our first response may be to judge and question. Why, after all, would someone not read something that they believed to be true and valuable? A few words on that before I suggest we begin by asking another question. This generation has access to content and information on a level and at a speed most of us have never experienced growing up. Every place they go online and every person they engage with in person is pushing some kind of agenda and proclaiming to offer "truth" on an issue. Google, for example, handles 3.8 million searches per minute.

Truth is appearing to this generation in every shape and form. In this way, the Bible has no stake in its uniqueness. Similarly, the Mona Lisa is valuable, but how many 13-year-olds do you know who want to sit and stare at it every day?

As we look at the dichotomy between perceptions of the Bible and teens' practices when it comes to engaging the Bible, the better question to ask is: How do we help teens today to bring the two together so that their beliefs about the Bible matches action? I believe we have three opportunities to do this well if we allow ourselves to think outside the box.

First, we need to help teens today see their story in the Bible.

I am obsessed with the idea of contribution. All of us, in order to really embrace something, need to have meaningful experiences and feel like we are contributing to something bigger than ourselves. Unfortunately, many in our churches have done a poor job of helping younger people not only to see the Bible as a historic resource but also as an invitation to join a movement. We can no longer utilize a typical education approach — teach, learn, take a test. There is no place for simple regurgitation of the Bible today; it is meant for far more. Teens today are invited by God on a journey to carry on the stories of the Bible and to be part of God's larger story of history. The sooner we send out that invitation to teens, the sooner perception will meet practice.

Second, we need to embrace a listening posture.

This generation of teens are smart and are globally-minded. They care deeply about the world and the problems in it; and they believe they can be part of the solution. Still partially innocent to the bigger problems of the world that they will face in the coming decades, teens play an important role in teaching us about vulnerability, authenticity, and hope. The fuller picture of our latest Barna study is that teens today are hopeful and optimistic.

On some level, this is true for every generation before they hit the storms of life. Our goal as those further along on this journey is not to bring them reality, but to prepare them for reality. We don't take away their innocence; we prepare them for the hard things. Their perceptions of the Bible can find their fulfillment in practice when we believe their innocence and optimism matter. Only after we have heard their hearts will they be more open to allowing us to shepherd them toward this "true and valuable" book that can prepare them for the days ahead.

Third, we must set an example.

Our research shows that one in four Christian teens who are "unengaged" with the Bible never had someone teach them how to read and study it, while half of Bible-engaged teens say their parent/guardian and a pastor taught them. "Do as I do, not as I say" gets to the heart of this matter. The more teens today see the adults in their lives spend time in the Bible (and actually enjoy it!), the more likely they will be to see what actually resides in its pages. When they begin to experience for themselves that a book with teachings thousands of years old is actually true and valuable, everything changes. But this typically will only happen as they see it modeled, and as they are invited to join along.

Now What?

The bad news is that teens today haven't necessarily bridged the gap between perception and practice when it comes to the Bible. But the far greater news is that they can. Their belief that the Bible is true and valuable is a launching pad for all of us if we are willing to invite them into the journey, to listen well, and to live as though the Bible is worth dusting off and opening up.

Daniel Copeland is the Associate Vice President of Research of Barna Group and oversees the strategy, operation, and execution of the firm's published and proprietary research.