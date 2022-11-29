This Was the Most-Shared Bible App Verse in 2022, and It Comes with a Huge Spike in Ukrainian Bible Use

A scripture about God's divine protection, provision, and comfort has become the most shared, bookmarked, and highlighted verse across the globe, according to YouVersion, a top-rated mobile Bible app.

Isaiah 41:10 has earned the top spot as YouVersion's 2022 Verse of the Year. It reads:

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

"The popularity of this verse speaks to our desire to be reminded that even when we feel like we're alone in our struggles, we're not," said Bobby Gruenewald, founder, and CEO of YouVersion. "As this verse says, God is our strength and He's always with us."

The app was designed to encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. It offers a free Bible experience in more than 1,900 languages and has been installed on more than 545 million unique devices.

"I was just trying to figure out how to use technology to help people read the Bible more consistently. And just had enough faith to start, to try something, and of course, what we've seen God do is incredible. Our faith has grown, but in the very beginning had no idea what it was going to become," Gruenewald told CBN News.

This year, the app received 2 billion highlights, bookmarks, and notes across its platform, and Isaiah 41:10 was the top scripture shared in countries like Argentina, France, Germany, and the U.S.

Major Spikes in Bible Use in Cuba and Ukraine

According to the group, YouVersion has seen Bible engagement activity in nearly every country and territory around the world since launching in 2008.

This year, Cuba stands out as the country with the greatest increase in Bible engagement – 76% compared to 2021. Meanwhile, the fastest regional growth for Bible engagement is in Europe and Africa.

The mobile app also saw Ukrainian-language Bible engagement hit an all-time high in several European countries, many by triple digits, YouVersion reports.

For example, Ukrainian-language Bible engagement increased in Poland by 241% and Germany by 733% compared to last year. Overall, Bible engagement in Ukraine rose by 55% this year.

At the beginning of the war, YouVersion searches in the Ukrainian language nearly doubled compared to the previous month. Initially, trending search terms were words like "war," "fear," and "anxiety." As time passed and the war progressed, the top search term in Ukrainian became "love."

"These families are going through something most of us can't imagine. In the middle of what's likely the most difficult time of their lives, they're turning to the Bible for comfort, peace, and hope," said Gruenewald. "It's an honor that we get to be a part of making God's Word available to His people in their greatest moments of need."

