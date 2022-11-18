Youth for Christ Celebrates 7,323 Kids Deciding to Follow Jesus - Doubled Since Last Year

The Youth for Christ (YFC) organization has announced twice as many kids and teens made the decision to follow Jesus Christ this year as compared to 2021.

YFC reports 7,323 individuals gave their lives to Christ in 2022.

"It is clear that God's Spirit is moving through leaders everywhere across the nation, and that the Gospel is as needed and as effective as ever, especially as the unfailing love of Christ meets today's changing youth landscape," YFC President and CEO Jake Bland told K-LOVE.

YFC has been involved in youth outreach for 78 years. It's a Christian movement with more than 130 chapters located across the country.

It partners with local churches and other like-minded organizations to raise up life-long followers of Jesus to be leaders by example.

"From holding rallies with Billy Graham in the '40s to entering campuses to reach students in the '60s to now empowering community leaders to build meaningful relationships with young people everywhere—it's our aim to walk with young people through their story, and to be the friend and mentor that we've longed for ourselves," the nonprofit organization explained on its website, using the theme "Give Life to Your Story."

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that today's youth are dealing with depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders in ways never seen before. Globally, one in seven 10-to-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-to-29-year-olds.

The report specifies, "The consequences of failing to address adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood. It can impair both physical and mental health while limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults."

"It's no secret that there is a growing need among young people," Bland said in a press release. "The U.S. Surgeon General recently declared youth mental health as a state of emergency. Twenty years ago, the biggest issue for teens was drunk driving or teen pregnancy. These days, those kinds of issues have dropped dramatically, and youth mental health needs are rapidly rising."

"The statistics are alarming. One-third of young people report having no trusted adult in their lives. Over 50% of youth are not connected to a church. In America, we're locking up more kids per capita than any other developed nation in the world," he added. "The reality is our kids in this nation are at a vulnerable tipping point — a pivotal moment. There's a whole generation that could slip through the cracks."

But the YFC President and CEO noted that God is already uncovering his story of Hope to the next generation.

"But there's an opportunity for great hope. I have never been more convinced that Christ is moving," Bland explained. "Right now, we are living in the kinds of cultural conditions that God often uses for His purpose. Despite the challenges kids face and a culture that confuses them, it's never been clearer. God is already uncovering His story of hope among this next generation, and I believe He's preparing to do even more."

Bland also explained the reason why an organization like YFC is so essential right now.

"YFC knows all the anxiety, fear, and worry in today's society stems from a deep-rooted need for identity, purpose, and belonging. This can only be found in a relationship with Jesus Christ and the abundant and eternal life that He brings. That's why YFC exists," he said. "We want to bring the Gospel right to today's youth by coming alongside them and building meaningful relationships during pivotal moments in their lives."

