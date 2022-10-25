Adidas Severs Ties with Kanye as L.A. Investigates the Antisemitic Banner He Inspired

Antisemitic banners on a Los Angeles highway are the latest offenses in a surge of hate crimes against Jews. Authorities are investigating who hung the signs on a bridge over the 405 freeway – one of the city's busiest highways.

The signs read: "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews." A photo captured a group of supporters giving the Nazi salute.

The sign refers to hip hop artist Kanye West repeating antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories in interviews. West who goes by "Ye" also tweeted, he's going "death con 3" on Jewish people.

On Tuesday morning, Adidas announced it's ending its partnership with the rapper over his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

The German sportswear company said the decision would hurt its bottom line, but “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Adidas said it expected that cutting ties with Ye would lead to losses of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company stated.

In Germany, where Adidas is headquartered, the head of the country’s main Jewish group welcomed the announcement but said it “was overdue.”



“I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime,” Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said in a statement. “Adidas has done a lot to distance itself from its past and, like many sports brands, is one of those companies that conduct big campaigns against antisemitism and racism. That’s why an earlier separation from Kanye West would have been appropriate.”

West has also been suspended from Twitter and Instagram over the antisemitic posts.

He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Not long after the antisemitic banner was posted by Kanye supporters in Los Angeles, leaflets blaming the Jewish people for COVID appeared in parts of Beverly Hills.

All this comes as antisemitism is increasing in America. Incidents hit an all-time high in 2021, with more than 2,700 cases of assault, harassment, and vandalism – a 34 percent increase from 2020.