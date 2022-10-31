Influencer Oli London Detransitions After Finding Faith in Christ, Pushes Back Against Trans Ideology

Social media influencer Oli London has gained millions of followers over the last few years on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, but he shocked the world last week after announcing that he would no longer be living his life as a transgender woman, but instead would embrace his God-given identity as a man.

Oli told CBN News his decision to detransition all began with finding God.

"I actually started going to church three months ago and I go several times a week now," he told CBN News. "I've been reading the Bible, I've been learning online, and watching YouTube videos about the teaching of Jesus and that has really helped me in my detransition. It made me realize that God made me the way He did (and) I should just stick with who I am, be who I am, and just find happiness."

Born a white man, London has had 32 plastic surgeries totaling more than $300,000 to make him look like a Korean woman. He was on the verge of traveling to Bangkok, Thailand to undergo gender reassignment surgery and get breast implants when God began to deal with his heart.

"I was going to church and I was thinking, 'Why am I doing this? What's the reason behind this?' God made me the way I am and I shouldn't be chasing this, it's not right," he shared.

In a YouTube video titled "Explaining my Detransition", London told his 60,000 subscribers that after living as a woman for the last six months he now wanted to live as a man. He believes if he had had the surgery he would have regretted it.

"I was just experiencing gender dysphoria and I would have ruined my life and been super unhappy," he told CBN News.

London is the latest and most notable figure to detransition and joins a host of others who share that altering their gender did not make their life any easier.

The 32-year-old's decision has not come without pushback.



"I almost feel like the trans lobby has become a cult," he explained. "I left the trans community and suddenly they attack me. They try to dehumanize me. They call me names online, they compare me to some very horrible people. I saw one tweet comparing me to Hitler, but you know I just ignore that and I don't pay attention to the hate."

London is now using his platform to speak out about the harmful effects of pushing transgender treatments to minors.

"I just want to speak up because there are a lot of people out there who are confused about who they are," he said. "I just want people to be the way they are born, the way that God intended."

London bluntly added, "Children should not be transitioning."

He specifically criticized a social media influencer named Dylan Mulvaney. The 25-year-old grew his 8 million follower-fan base after transitioning to a woman less than a year ago as part of a comedy act. The TikTok personality recently earned an interview with Joe Biden to talk about how deeply wrong it would be to deny life-altering treatments to confused minors.

London says many "impressionable" young children watch Mulvaney's content and are prime targets of his agenda.

"Dylan Mulvaney is almost pushing kids to transition," London explained. "Dylan keeps saying [he] is a girl and wants to go through puberty, but he is 25 years old. I think that manipulates children's minds and they also want to be like these influencers."

London shared that it is time to defend kids and allow them just to be children.

"In America, there's a lot of school boards that are trying to push these ideas on kids as young as five," he said. "They're trying to change children's pronouns, change children's gender. There are some cases where teachers will actually lose their jobs for misgendering a child, which is so crazy. Teachers are there to educate and I think it's wrong that many woke school boards are pushing these gender ideologies on kids because kids are easily influenced."

As to his journey, London admits he is taking it one step at a time but knows that God is guiding him.

He recently tweeted, "Change is not always easy. I am trying hard every day through God and prayer to become a better person and focus on spreading light and God's message in the world. Everything takes time. Please give me a chance to reform and be a better person."

Change is not always easy. I am trying hard everyday through God and prayer to become a better person and focus on spreading light and Gods message in the world. Everything takes time. Please give me a chance to reform and be a better person.

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 31, 2022

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***