Nine-Months-Pregnant, Off-Duty Firefighter Helps Those Injured in Car Crash Before Heading to Hospital to Deliver Her Baby

Megan Warfield — a firefighter in Baltimore — was nine months pregnant and off-duty when she was in a “significant” car crash that caused her to go into labor. But before tending to her own needs, the 30-year-old first responder leapt to action, helping the other people hurt in the accident.

On the way home from hosting a second-annual golf tournament in her late father’s honor, Warfield was involved in an incident that resulted in an overturned silver Honda Civic, according to a Facebook post published by the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department.

“Ignoring any chance she could be injured, Megan immediately exited her mangled vehicle and began providing care to a person trapped by their overturned car,” the department said of the Oct. 3 crash. “Megan stayed with this patient until Squad 213 arrived to free the victim. After all patients were evaluated, Megan agreed to an evaluation herself.”

Warfield has since given birth to her healthy daughter, Charlotte.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Warfield recalled sitting on the pavement with the victim, who was trapped in the upside-down car, reassuring her and holding her still until paramedics arrived.

“I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re nine months pregnant,'” she said. “I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn’t sure of her injuries at the time.”

One of the paramedics who arrived at the scene to relieve Warfield happened to be the heroic firefighter’s boyfriend. He did not know his girlfriend was even involved in the crash. Thankfully, Warfield was OK and, 23 hours later, the couple welcomed their child.

What an incredible story of heroic selflessness.

In total, six people were transported to two local hospitals after the accident. Five of the crash victims were treated for “minor injuries.” The status of the sixth victim is not known, though the individual’s injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time they were all taken to area hospitals.

One of the victims, Warfield’s mother, is believed to be recovering well. Please continue to pray for all those involved in this incident.

