'A Bloodcurdling Scream': Dramatic Ring Cam Video Captures Brave 6-Year-Old Girl's Escape From Alleged Would-Be Abductor

Shocking footage released this week shows a brave 6-year-old girl escaping a potential kidnapping just steps away from her home.

The harrowing scene, caught on a Ring camera in Hamilton, Ohio, last Wednesday, shows a man grabbing the girl while she was taking out the trash, according to Fox News.

But the child, who suspect Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly started to drag away, began to scream, and pull away.

Fortunately, she broke free and escaped back into her home; McPherson allegedly kept walking.

“She came in with a bloodcurdling scream. She ran into the living room she said, ‘Mommy, someone tried to take me, he touched my private parts,'” mom Mandie told CNN. “I went outside and saw him walking down the sidewalk.”

It was the child’s scream that seemed to scare away the purported perpetrator.

“I’ve always told her that if somebody ever touches her, talks to her or grabs her, make a scene, scream as loud as she can and fight,” dad Ricky said. “She screamed bloody murder and pulled against him and got away from him.”

Watch the terrifying video:

Ricky said he immediately got in the car and followed McPherson while also calling authorities, determined to see McPherson get arrested.

“He tried to dip in and out of alleys, through people’s yards to try to get away from me,” Ricky told WLWT-TV. “The only thing that kept running through my mind was, ‘I can’t let him do this to another kid.'”

McPherson was arrested and is being held on gross sexual imposition and abduction charges.

Mandie said she is seeking counseling for her daughter, and the family is considering moving. Pray for them as they navigate emotional distress after such a close call.

