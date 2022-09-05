As Fires and Flooding Turn Deadly Across the Country, Soaring Temps Raise Fire Risk for Millions

At least two people have been killed by wildfires that are devastating parts of northern California.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, announcing the deaths at a press conference said, "I have the job of sharing some sad news."

At least 132 homes and buildings have been destroyed in the town of Weed.

Weed resident Dave Rodgers said, "I lost everything. Animals, house, cars, RV, boats, I lost a lot."

Weed Mayor Kim Greene, overlooking the devastation in her community, said, "This was just a huge puff of big black smoke. You could hear small explosions."

The nearby Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County has burned through more than 8,400 acres.

Searing temperatures in the triple digits from California to Idaho have raised the fire risk for an estimated 50 million people.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has declared a state of emergency.

More than 2,000 miles to the east, it is severe flooding that has turned deadly.

An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from her home after flash flooding hit southern Indiana and Kentucky.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a state of emergency after heavy rain triggered flash flooding northwest of Atlanta.

Up to 14 inches fell in just 24 hours in parts of Tennessee.

One woman near Chattanooga, pointing to the flood waters near her home, said, "We're actually trapped because the road is right here, and it's a winding road."

Livestock was seen struggling to find higher ground.

