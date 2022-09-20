President Joe Biden recently called on Americans to speak out against racism, extremism, and "hate-fueled violence" at a White House summit, but he failed to recognize churches and pro-life centers that have endured dozens of hate-based attacks in recent months.

The "United We Stand" summit last week gathered experts, survivors, and leaders who vowed to "increase community understanding and reporting of hate crimes."

"The idea of America is it guarantees that everyone – everyone is treated with dignity and equality. An idea that ensures an inclusive, multi-racial democracy. An idea that we give no safe harbor – none – to hate," Biden said.



At the summit, the president announced plans to kickstart several initiatives to build bridges and foster unity.

"We have to stand united against hate-fueled violence – because it's real, and you know it better than anyone – to affirm that an attack on one group of us is literally an attack on all of us," Biden said.

"This venom and violence cannot be the story of our time," he added.

And although the president acknowledged communities that were the victims of violence such as the Buffalo community, where 10 Black people were gunned down by a self-avowed racist, and Idaho's LGBT community, and Pittsburgh's Jewish community, where a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue, he ignored recent attacks on churches and pro-life centers where lives have been threatened and buildings have been vandalized and firebombed.

Early last week, authorities investigated a likely arson attack that destroyed the historic Victory Baptist Church in South Los Angeles.

In August, a Mississippi church built in 1884 went up in flames in the middle of the night destroying its entire building. Fire investigators say they are still looking into the cause of the fire.

In July, a fire destroyed a large portion of a 250-year-old church in San Gabriel, CA. Authorities were investigating the cause of that fire.

Pro-life centers and institutions have been on the receiving end of violent attacks that began after the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in June – a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Centers across America have had buildings defaced and vandalized with property destroyed. Volunteer workers at these facilities have been threatened with messages like "if abortion's not safe neither are you."

As CBN News has reported, the FBI has said it's investigating these cases, but federal and state officials have remained silent, refusing to condemn the attacks.

A recent report by the Religious Freedom Institute found that a key motivating factor behind these attacks is a "social environment" where it is "permissive."

"Law enforcement's posture in preventing or investigating attacks is often passive, especially at the federal level," read the report. "Some state or local office-holders have failed to express immediate condemnation of such attacks or have themselves introduced deeply troubling rhetoric into the public discourse."

The report, which analyzes the disturbing rise of attacks on pregnancy centers, finds "pro-life congregations and organizations will be at elevated risk of ongoing targeted violence for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023."

"It is imperative that pro-life congregations and organizations, and responsible media outlets, take the current threat environment seriously," the report states, "and that government authorities act decisively to prevent, investigate, and prosecute criminal attacks against these institutions."

And according to Biden, silence is complicity.

"All forms of hate fueled by violence have no place in America," Biden said. "Failure to call it out is complicity. My dad would say, 'If you're silent, it's complicity.' We can't remain silent."

But this pro-choice president has remained completely silent.