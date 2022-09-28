Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

'Catastrophic Flooding, Life-Threatening Storm Surge:' Ian Nears Cat 5 Strength as Floridians Flee

09-28-2022
Curt Anderson
6312969138112
NewsBlock_9AM_092822_HD1080_46.833_598
An infrared image of Hurricane Ian as it nears Florida (Image: NOAA)
An infrared image of Hurricane Ian as it nears Florida (Courtesy: NOAA)
6312969138112

Hurricane Ian is a dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast, now with top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. High winds and rain already started impacting the state early Wednesday.

Residents made last-minute preparations to board up their homes and businesses.  And miles of cars packed the roads as residents sought to escape ahead of the monster storm.

"We have about 2.5 million Floridians that are currently under some type of an evacuation order," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Saint Petersburg's mayor issued a warning for those staying behind. "After a certain time when tropical force winds are here, we will not be sending out first responders," said Mayor Ken Welch.

The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Fort Myers area. Life-threatening conditions are expected, including several feet of storm surge and more than 20 inches of rain in some areas. 

"In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge," said DeSantis.

The state is bracing for millions of power outages. Thirty thousand workers are on standby to restore electricity after the storm passes.

Seven thousand National Guard members have been activated under the state of emergency.

"We could be everything from security, to transportation," said Major General Eifert, head of Florida's National Guard. "Aviation is a big part if we end up in search and rescue scenarios. So, we're kind of the Swiss army knife of operations. We can be used for whatever the Dept. of Emergency Management needs us to do."

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Gov. DeSantis said early Wednesday. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly. So please hunker down."

Meanwhile, parts of Georgia and South Carolina are preparing for the storm too. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, with 500 National Guard troops on standby if needed.  

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories