'Catastrophic Flooding, Life-Threatening Storm Surge:' Ian Nears Cat 5 Strength as Floridians Flee

Hurricane Ian is a dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast, now with top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. High winds and rain already started impacting the state early Wednesday.

Residents made last-minute preparations to board up their homes and businesses. And miles of cars packed the roads as residents sought to escape ahead of the monster storm.

"We have about 2.5 million Floridians that are currently under some type of an evacuation order," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Infrared imagery of #HurricaneIan this morning via #GOESEast shows the storm churning off the coast of western Florida. #Ian's maximum sustained winds are now 155 mph, making it a Category 4 #hurricane. Latest forecasts, maps, imagery, and more: https://t.co/FYrreOueMf#FLwx https://t.co/vvjB7tECBr pic.twitter.com/3tLxly6IWZ — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 28, 2022

Saint Petersburg's mayor issued a warning for those staying behind. "After a certain time when tropical force winds are here, we will not be sending out first responders," said Mayor Ken Welch.

The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Fort Myers area. Life-threatening conditions are expected, including several feet of storm surge and more than 20 inches of rain in some areas.

"In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge," said DeSantis.

The state is bracing for millions of power outages. Thirty thousand workers are on standby to restore electricity after the storm passes.

Seven thousand National Guard members have been activated under the state of emergency.

"We could be everything from security, to transportation," said Major General Eifert, head of Florida's National Guard. "Aviation is a big part if we end up in search and rescue scenarios. So, we're kind of the Swiss army knife of operations. We can be used for whatever the Dept. of Emergency Management needs us to do."

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Gov. DeSantis said early Wednesday. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly. So please hunker down."

Meanwhile, parts of Georgia and South Carolina are preparing for the storm too. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, with 500 National Guard troops on standby if needed.