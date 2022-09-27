Elderly Pro-Life Volunteer Allegedly Shot While Handing Out Pamphlets, Police Investigating

Michigan police are investigating after an elderly pro-life volunteer was shot in the back shoulder while handing out pamphlets encouraging people to vote against a state measure to codify abortion.

The Sept. 20 incident outside a home in Lake Odessa, Michigan, left the 84-year-old injured, though she is reportedly recovering and in good spirits, WZZM-TV reported.

The woman, whom some outlets report is 83 years old, was going door-to-door, urging people to vote “No” on Proposal 3 when the shooting unfolded. If enacted, Proposal 3 would codify abortion into the Michigan state constitution. Voters are set to make a decision on the matter during the Nov. 8 election.

A representative with Right to Life of Michigan, a pro-life group, told WZZM-TV a woman at a local home reportedly became upset and started yelling at the victim — and that’s when chaos unfolded.

“One of the ladies that lived at the house got upset and started screaming at her,” Anna Visser, director of communication and education at Right to Life of Michigan, said. “This volunteer walked away, was walking back to her car, and a man from the house came out and shot her in the back.”

The victim reportedly drove to a local police station to report what happened and was taken to a hospital before being released.

It’s unclear why the shooting unfolded or if abortion views were the catalyst. Audio from a call to dispatch claims a woman wouldn’t leave the property and drove on the grass, though these details have not been confirmed.

Michigan State Police told Fox News the incident unfolded after a “verbal altercation while she was passing out pamphlets,” though it’s unclear who started the purported argument or what it was over.

“The victim does not know the identity or motive of her shooter,” Right to Life said in a statement. “The victim is still recovering from her gunshot wound and wishes to remain anonymous while the criminal investigation proceeds.”

Visser said she doesn’t believe the victim, who has been a longtime volunteer with the pro-life group, will let the incident stop her from future activism.

“I don’t think it will deter her,” she said. “She’s a very strong lady, very dedicated to the cause.”

No charges have been filed, as Michigan State Police are looking into the matter. Once information is collected, the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will make a decision on potential charges.

